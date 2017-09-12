Namibia: Health Faculty Not Badly Affected By Budget Cuts

Windhoek — The dean of the University of Namibia (Unam)'s Faculty of Health Sciences, Professor Peter Nyarango, has said phase three of the construction of the school Health Sciences campus has not been affected by the budget cuts.

"Fortunately, all these things were very well planned by the National Planning Commission and Unam," Nyarango said in explaining that the new building would be handed over to Unam on April 23, 2018.

Nyarango, however, hoped for a better economic outlook for the year ahead, saying "we may have some places that may not have equipment" due to the budget cuts."

This may have an impact on the operations of the institutions and he expressed the hope that the building would not become a white elephant. The new building would include the school of dentistry, library, administrative block and cafeteria.

"Until now we are very lucky that our students were willing enough to do their own cooking," said the dean, explaining that for the first time, the campus would have a cafeteria next year.

Phase three of the construction would also include an office block, as staff of the Health Sciences campus lacked sufficient office space.

Nyarango explained to journalists last week that the building is part of the development of the Health Sciences campus. It was designed to be built over a period of ten years, in six phases, he added.

Each of the phases cost on average about N$ 150 million, Nyarango noted. However, phase three cost about N$200 million, he said.