11 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Coach Concerned With Afrobasket Break

Luanda — The three-day break in the Afrobasket, running in Tunis, Tunisia, could negatively affect the evolution of the senior men's national basketball team, who face Senegal on Thursday, for the quarterfinals, said Monday 1º de Agosto coach, Paulo Macedo.

Paulo Macedo told Angop that the three-day stoppage will accommodate the athletes who are on the way after having made the first two "atypical" matches.

Despite of the difficult victory against Uganda (94-89) was noticed the lack of defensive consistency and ineffectiveness in the finals was visible, in defeat against Morocco by (53-60).

The former national coach said he was afraid because, after Angola showed its characteristic basketball, closing well in defense, with strong connection in the transition to the attack, its evolution is improved from game to game and this break will not be good for Angolan national team.

Paulo Macedo stressed that Angola is a "target to beat", so it is expected that the athletes will be able to maintain the rhythm, fitness and beat Senegal towards the semi-finals.

