South Africa: Hearse Driver Killed During 'Gun Salute' At KwaZulu Natal Funeral

A man was killed during a funeral service in Molweni after someone fired bullets in an illegal gun salute, Kwazulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

Thabani Hadebe, 27, had been driving a hearse with the body of Jabulani Gayinkani 'Gayo' Mdunge on Friday afternoon when he was struck by a stray bullet, said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

He said they were investigating who had fired the shots. Molweni is situated about 40km outside of Durban.

Hadebe was rushed to hospital in a serious condition and later died.

Mdunge had been killed during a shootout with police officers in the Kokstad/Harding area last week.

Acting provincial police commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned Hadebe's murder, saying it was the work of "criminals".

"No person is allowed to discharge a firearm in a public place, including at the cemetery," he said.

"Community members must stand up and say enough is enough for these criminals who fire shots at funeral services of gangsters."

