Luanda — The group stage of the African Senior Men's Basketball Championship (Afrobasket2017), running in Senegal and Tunisia, ended on Sunday with the main title contenders securing the qualification for the next stage.

The two main candidates had to play hard until the last day to be qualified.

Nigeria, the title-holders, were taken by surprise in the decisive round by DR Congo, losing by 77-83, and so that they finished with the same number of points as DR Congo and Mali in group A.

Nevertheless they were in the first place of the group, due to the victories over Cote D'Ivoire (78-77) and Mali (90-67). They will face Cameroon in the second round.

In Group B, Angola, the runners-up who won the opening match by 94-89 Uganda, and secured their place in the quarter-finals only on the final day by beating the Central African Republic by (66-44), after the a defeat against Morocco by (53-60) in the second round.

In the case of defeat, the Angola would be out of the race, when initially they were considered as "The best."

Another host was Senegal, Angola's quarter-final opponents, who had won over South Africa by (83-44), Egypt by (87-52) and Mozambique by 80-49. In group D.

Below are those teams that from Thursday will play the quarter-finals, games to be played all in Tunisia. Quarterfinal games' fixture Nigeria X Cameroon Morocco X Egypt Tunisia X DR Congo Senegal X ANGOLA Angop/net/dan / km