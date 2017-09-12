Angola: Thermal Power Plant to Improve Power Supply in Ganda

Ganda — Electricity production and distribution in Ganda municipality, southeastern off Benguela city, will improve over the next three months, with the installation of a thermal power station connected to the local power substation, ANGOP learned Monday.

The power station has a capacity to produce eight megawatts; the thermal power plant to be installed in Ganda will be coupled to two generator sets to serve as alternative sources in case of power failures from the Lomaum or Ngove hydroelectric dams.

Speaking to ANGOP, Pedro Faustino, the construction manager in Ganda, said that the system has a transformation station to allow the expansion of the distribution network.

In his turn, the municipal administrator of Ganda, António Kalianguila, confirmed to Angop, the implementation and execution of this project aimed at increasing the capacity of production and improvement of electricity supply to the populations of the region.