11 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Thermal Power Plant to Improve Power Supply in Ganda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ganda — Electricity production and distribution in Ganda municipality, southeastern off Benguela city, will improve over the next three months, with the installation of a thermal power station connected to the local power substation, ANGOP learned Monday.

The power station has a capacity to produce eight megawatts; the thermal power plant to be installed in Ganda will be coupled to two generator sets to serve as alternative sources in case of power failures from the Lomaum or Ngove hydroelectric dams.

Speaking to ANGOP, Pedro Faustino, the construction manager in Ganda, said that the system has a transformation station to allow the expansion of the distribution network.

In his turn, the municipal administrator of Ganda, António Kalianguila, confirmed to Angop, the implementation and execution of this project aimed at increasing the capacity of production and improvement of electricity supply to the populations of the region.

Angola

Mbanza Kongo Named New Heritage Site in Angola

Angola received last Friday at UNESCO headquarters in Paris the international certificate that confirms Mbanza Kongo… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.