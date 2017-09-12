11 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: SADIA Prevented From Managing Copyright, Related Rights

Luanda — Angolan Copyright Society (SADIA) has been banned from performing the activity of collective management of copyright and related rights due to noncompliance with Presidential Decree No. 114/16 of 30 May, said National Department of Copyright and Related Rights (DNADC) on Monday.

SADIA was given six months to comply with the aforementioned Decree that regulates the organisation and exercise of the activity of collective management entities of copyrights and related rights, according to the institution attached to the Culture Ministry.

In a note sent to Angop, the entity states that only UNAC-SA has complied with the legal recommendation of the law.

However, it added, the exercise of effective collection awaits the completion of the approval process of the Tariff in progress at the Institute of Prices and Competition (IPREC).

However, DNADC, the administrative management body of the National Copyright and Related Rights has decided to cancel the authorisation previously granted to SADIA and, thus, the suspension of the exercise.

As long as the suspension continues, the management bodies and their agents are prevented from performing any acts of exercising the activity of collective management entity.

On the other hand, the source also warned all users to refrain from any contractual relationship with that entity.

The National Department of Copyright and Related Rights is responsible for issuing the authorisations for the exercise of the management activity of copyright and related rights across the country.

