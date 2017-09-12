Angola: Official Counts On Opposition to Develop Benguela

Benguela — The Provincial Government of Benguela counts on the contribution of all the political forces represented in the region to implement socio-economic development programs and promote local growth.

Governor, Rui Falcão, who spoke Monday at a meeting with leaders of the MPLA, FNLA and APN parties, the provincial government has an interest in working with these forces and, in this way, strengthening unity in diversity.

"The government relies on everyone, regardless of the posture of each one, to jointly move towards sustainable development," he said.

Regarding the electoral process of August 23, which culminated in the MPLA's victory, he highlighted the positive stance of the competing parties, which contributed to the fact that there were no cases that could tarnish the process.