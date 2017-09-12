11 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Official Counts On Opposition to Develop Benguela

Tagged:

Related Topics

Benguela — The Provincial Government of Benguela counts on the contribution of all the political forces represented in the region to implement socio-economic development programs and promote local growth.

Governor, Rui Falcão, who spoke Monday at a meeting with leaders of the MPLA, FNLA and APN parties, the provincial government has an interest in working with these forces and, in this way, strengthening unity in diversity.

"The government relies on everyone, regardless of the posture of each one, to jointly move towards sustainable development," he said.

Regarding the electoral process of August 23, which culminated in the MPLA's victory, he highlighted the positive stance of the competing parties, which contributed to the fact that there were no cases that could tarnish the process.

Angola

Mbanza Kongo Named New Heritage Site in Angola

Angola received last Friday at UNESCO headquarters in Paris the international certificate that confirms Mbanza Kongo… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.