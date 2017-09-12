Sudan, Egypt Sign MOU On Earthquake Monitoring, Mineral Exploration

Khartoum — Sudan's Minerals Ministry and Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG) on Sunday signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in earthquake monitoring and geophysical exploration of minerals and oil.

"The MoU, signed today, stipulates exchange of information between Sudan and Egypt at the regional and international level," Mohamed Abu Fatma, Director General of Geological Research Authority of Sudan (GRAS), said in a statement.

Describing the memorandum as "important," he noted that the deal designed a geo-technical map of strategic importance and could monitor the movement of the Nile River's water, particularly during the flood season.

The memorandum also stipulates cadre training, monitoring of the dams, reservoirs and mines and road construction.