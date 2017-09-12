12 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Eastern Cape Cannibal Dies in Hospital

The man accused of abducting, murdering and then eating his victim in KwaBhaca - formerly Mount Frere - has died.

The 23-year-old man, identified by police as Aphiwe Mapekula, died at the Nelson Mandela Central Hospital on Tuesday morning' where he was admitted after he was shot by police who were trying to apprehend him.

Health department provincial spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo confirmed the death.

"He was admitted to the Nelson Mandela Central Hospital after being transferred from Madzikane KaZulu Hospital with gunshot wounds, and needed emergency surgery. He unfortunately died in the early hours of [Tuesday] morning at about 4.35am'" said Kupelo.

Mapekula was alleged to have abducted a 35-year-old woman, later identified as Thembisa Masumpa' from the centre of town, he then took her to his home, before killing her and eating her flesh.

Mapekula's mother called the police, and when they arrived, he allegedly ignored several warning shots to deter him from eating Masumpa's flesh.

He is alleged to have gone berserk and charged down police officers with a knife in his hand, resulting in him being shot three times.

