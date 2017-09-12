Nigeria: NRFF Begins Preparation for Black Stallions Commonwealth Games' Qualifiers

The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) at the weekend disclosed that it is focused on ensuring that the country qualified for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. It said the qualifiers next month would also signal the programme for the elevation of the game in Nigeria.

The NRFF board, which at the weekend released its timetable for international and domestic engagements for the last quarter of the year, said all logistics needed to make the national team and the NRFF league successful have been put in place.

It reminded the players interested in playing for the Black Stallions that the Africa Cup 7s, which will serve as Commonwealth Games and World Rugby Sevens HSBC Series qualifiers, will hold on October 6 and 7 in Kampala, Uganda, while the 15s international engagement against Algeria slated to be hosted in Nigeria will be announced soon.

According to NRFF, the national Rugby team 7s (Black Stallions) will be hoping to re-enact their 2013 feat when they qualified for Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games but were pulled out before the Games commenced.

NRFF President, Kelechukwu Mbagwu said the federation was working hard to make rugby the best sport in Nigeria, adding, "We are looking forward to ending 2017 with some capacity building programmes and tournaments.

"The South West League is half way through, so it is imminent that we conclude it. We also have the Independence International Sevens

Tournament coming up in October with Samurai International, Racing Academy and Oxford University participating this year.

"Looking around our various Leagues, We expect all clubs to be prepared going into the Sevens season campaign, starting with the Gosar Sevens on September 23 in Lagos, then the Barewa Sevens on the 30th. We have very high expectations on the players judging by their performance last year in our various tournaments. We are determined to end the year on a high note," he said