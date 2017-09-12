Nigeria: Plateau Attack - Jang Calls for Review of Security Architecture

Jos — Following the recent attack on Plateau community in which over 20 persons were killed in a night raid, the Senator representing Plateau North senatorial district, Jonah David Jang, yesterday called for a review of security architecture in the communities to ensure better security of lives and property.

The senator, who said he was deeply saddened by the attack on the innocent and harmless citizens of his zone, charged the communities to be more vigilant in order to avoid becoming cheap preys to their enemies.

Jang said: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the attack by herdsmen in one of our communities, Ancha village in Irigwe Chiefdom, Bassa Local Government Area, of Plateau North senatorial district.

"I have been further informed that this callous and dastardly act has led to the death of 21 innocent persons in the said community. This incident puts desperate call on our government at all levels to take a harder look at the whole security architecture of our various communities.

"While I appreciate the efforts of the security agencies in the state, I wish to say that more need to be done to improve on the security of citizens. Intelligence gathering techniques must be improved upon. This will help the agencies nip such terrible situations in the bud. Furthermore, strategic measures must be taken to bring perpetrators to book to serve as deterrent."

The senator added that the attack was a "wakeup call on our various communities not to always go to bed with their two eyes closed. Some level of vigilance must be brought to bear in our efforts in community development."

While calling on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to come to the aid of this community to enable it get back to normal life, Jang commiserated with "the deceased families, the Bra Ngwe lrigwe, Rev. Ronku Akka (Rtd), the Irigwe community, the Utu Ugo Kiche, Adamu Adiwu, the Chairman Bassa Local Government Joint Traditional Council and the people of Bassa Local Government Area over these irreparable losses."