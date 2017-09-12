Kenya: Munya's Party Backs Uhuru As He Ends Short Dalliance With Nasa

Nairobi — Former Meru Governor Peter Munya has ended his short-lived dalliance with the Opposition National Super Alliance (NASA).

A statement from his Party of National Unity where he is National Leader, said the party would now support President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election during the fresh presidential election set for October 17.

"After thorough consultations with party members, elders and supporters across the country, it has been agreed that in the very best interest of the country, we support the re-election of His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta in the forthcoming presidential election," the letter signed by Munya, Secretary General John Okemwa and Treasurer Peter Nkubitu said.

The party has urged all members and supporters to campaign and vote for President Kenyatta.

Munya, who lost to Kiraitu Murungi in the August 8 poll, joined NASA barely a week ago.

The former Governor has been campaigning for NASA in Tigania and Igembe over the past few days.