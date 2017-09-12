Windhoek — If the Namibia Football Association (NFA) is to ensure that all national teams - depending on who qualifies for which tournament - fulfill their various international obligations the NFA would at least need N$12 million from now until the end of March 2018.

The NFA's incommodious financial constraints were discussed at the association's executive committee meeting held in the capital on the sidelines of the just-ended Skorpion Zinc U/17 Cup over the weekend.

At the meeting it was revealed that the NFA needed at least N$12.4 million to make sure Namibia honours all her international obligations, starting with the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament slated for Kenya next January.

The Brave Warriors are set to participate in next year's CHAN tournament after having defeated Comoros in their two-legged affair to secure Namibia's first ever CHAN qualification.

To make sure the Brave Warriors are well prepared and are accorded enough friendly matches ahead of next year's competition, NFA president Frans Mbidi said they would at least need N$6 million to ensure the national team is well conditioned for their first CHAN participation.

The NFA houses about six women and men national teams, starting from the under-17 sides up to both the male and female senior teams.

Depending on which international tournament they qualify for all these teams many a time require millions for preparation, travelling and players' allowances - a situation the NFA says is beyond their punching power.

"Times are currently tough and we appeal to corporate Namibia to assist the NFA to prepare the Brave Warriors for Kenya 2018 CHAN, as well as all other national teams' participation in international events for the same period. It will be irresponsible for us not to share our dilemma with corporate Namibia and the general public and hence this public statement," said Mbidi.

At the same meeting, the NFA executive also decided to accelerate players' development by announcing that they target to set up youth leagues in all regions.

"Youth leagues should also now be reactivated in all the 14 regions and encourage youth development activities at constituency level. The constituency councillors should be engaged to render both financial and material support to these young players. At constituency level, players should be motivated by the chance of being selected to represent the region at national competitions and eventually be selected to represent the country at international events. Subsequent to all these, lucrative playing careers could be realized either on the continent or overseas," the NFA president said.

The executive also considered limiting the age of players in the regional second divisions to the age of 23 in order to allow more room for young players to come through, while also placing great emphasis on player development.

"This will allow youth players to develop fully and by so doing benefit the national teams. Consideration will however be given to clubs to allow an acceptable number of over-aged players per team, for example, five players on the team register for any given season, while only three players could be allowed to play in any given match," added Mbidi.

The NFA plans to hold its 27th ordinary congress on September 30 at the Nest Hotel in Lüderitz to discuss the state of the association and look into the NFA's audited financial reports and budget.