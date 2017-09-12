12 September 2017

Zimbabwe: Live - President Mugabe Opens the 5th Session of the 8th Parliament

President Mugabe this afternoon opens the Fifth Session of the Eighth Parliament in a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate at Parliament Building. The Fifth Session will be the last before the country goes for harmonised elections in 2018 on a date yet to be set. President Mugabe is expected to set out the legislative agenda for the session, which is expected to mainly anchor on improving the business conditions in the country and re-aligning laws with the new constitution.

Zimpapers Online gives you updates of this important event.

11:00 - President Mugabe and the First lady Dr Grace Mugabe has just left State house for Parliament in a Rolls Royce.

11:05 - The procession to Parliament is being led by Presidential mounted escort being led by Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General Dr Augustine Chihuri.

11:10 - Proceedings of the official opening of the Fifth Session of the Eigth Parliament commenced early in the morning with the President and First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe going into a private photo-shoot.

11:19 - National anthem underway coinciding with a fly past by the Airforce of Zimbabwe.

11:24 - The President is now inspecting the Guard of Gonour

11:32 - Procession of the judiciary has just entered Parliament being led by Chief Justice Luke Malaba

11:40 - The Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda, his Deputy Mabel Chinomona, Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda, Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko followed by Ministers, their deputies and members of Parliament have entered Parliament building.

