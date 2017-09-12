12 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Electoral Commission Meeting With Jubilee, Nasa Aborts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olive Burrows

Nairobi — A meeting called by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission with the top leadership of Jubilee and the National Super Alliance (NASA) Tuesday failed to take off.

The meeting aborted after NASA leaders walked out, citing the absence of Jubilee leaders and an agenda, which they said was only shared when they arrived for the talks.

NASA leaders led by presidential candidate Raila Odinga arrived for the talks at Anniversary Towers at about 11am, but walked out about an hour later.

The leaders, who included his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka and co-principal Musalia Mudavadi, said they would not proceed with the meeting due to a 'strange document' given to them by the Commission.

Mudavadi told journalists that NASA was prepared to hold a structured meeting bringing all stakeholders on board.

As soon as they left, Jubilee leaders led by DP William Ruto arrived at Anniversary Towers and held brief discussions with the Commissioners before addressing journalists to explain why they showed up late.

Ruto said they had already called a Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting by the time the IEBC meeting was confirmed Monday night, and it was not possible to postpone it.

He said the PG took longer than expected but that explained that he had made an effort to show up at Anniversary Towers.

Ruto was accompanied to the meeting by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and his Senate counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen.

The meeting comes amid accusations from the ruling party that the Commission's Chairman Wafula Chebukati was working in cahoots with their opponents.

Kenya

Opposition Walks Out of Polls Body Meeting

Nasa co-principals led by Raila Odinga have walked out of planned meeting with the electoral agency, protesting a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.