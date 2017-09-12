12 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Sabonabona Residential Project Under Construction

Craft Properties, the largest real estate company in Kadoma, says work has commenced in earnest at its agro-residential plots project. The agro-residential plots are situated at Mandalay of Sabonabona in Kadoma. "We have 93 residential agricultural plots measuring from 4 000 square metres located 4,5km from Kadoma Central business district along Harare -- Bulawayo highway towards Chegutu," the company said.

The area has fertile soils, an 11KV powerline and access to water from Mshuma River makes the plots suitable for poultry, piggery and horticulture projects.

Road construction is in progress and all roads are now accessible.

"Any type of vehicle even those with low profile can now drive around the project roads. Completion of roads construction is expected soon," the company said.

"Beneficiaries have also started developing their plots with some already drilling boreholes, putting up foundations for cottages, temporary wooden cabins, and fencing, among other developments."

Boreholes have already been drilled on some plots. There are still vacant plots for those who might be interested. After payment of a deposit of $5 000, one gets instant allocation.

