12 September 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Roadrunners Gear Up for Navachab Half Marathon

By Bronze Medalist

Karibib — The town of Karibib is to play host to the 4th edition of the annual Navachab half marathon at the Usab field on Saturday at 07h30.

Several lucrative prizes are at stake for both male and female athletes while junior long-distance runners, veterans and masters also stand to cash in at the one-day race.

Entry forms can be obtained from various clubs or can be collected from Usab Gym Karibib, BK Karumendu (Omaruru sports office @264 813118489) or emailed per request from Tuafi Shafombabi@ + 264 17790042 (tuafi.shafombabi@navachab.com.na)

Registration fee is set at N$40 per athlete, N$50 (seniors) while junior athletes are exempted from paying an entry fee.

Transport from different regions of the country will be made available through the Ministry of Sport and Youth while accommodation will be at the Youth Hostel in Usakos for those who can't afford accommodation.

Prizes are as follows:

Seniors (20 - 39 years)

Gold Medalist- N$5, 000

Silver Medalist - N$2, 000

Bronze Medalist- N$1, 000

Fourth Place - N$700

Fifth Place - N$500

Sixth Place - N$300

Juniors (16 - 19 years)

Gold Medalist - N$2, 000

Silver Medalist - N$1, 000

Bronze Medalist - N$700

Fourth Place - N$500

Fifth Place - N$300

Veterans (40 - 49)

Gold Medalist - N$2, 000

Silver Medalist - N$1, 000

Bronze Medalist - N$700

Masters (50 +)

Gold Medalist - N$1, 500

Silver Medalist - N$700

