Liberia: Birth Certificate Scandal At Health Ministry

Credible document in the possession of the NewDawn has unearthed a syndicate at the Ministry of health wherein children below the age of 0-12 year are being made to pay for birth certificates in contravention to the Act establishing the Bureau of Vital Statistics at the Ministry.

The document reveals that the Health Ministry is allegedly collecting L$1,000 from children for change of name and change of child's age, even though they are not to pay such money.

Our source says that children who had previously obtained birth certificates but misplaced them are requested to deposit money in the general account of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) for any reprint of the instrument.

The source notes that on July 31, 2017, March 7, 2011, January 1, 2015 and February 3, 2015 respectively, the Bureau of Vital Statistics issued the following birth certificates volumes numbers including 88677, 121131, 000004 and 24-E just to name a few, to children.

Several of the documents read thus: "Applicant must pay LD1000 to the LRA for reprint" affecting children under 0-12 years old while adult who supposed to pay LD500.00 for the certificate have also been allegedly charged L$1,000.

Our source indicates that all previously obtained documents with mistakes are subjected to a non-repayment, as the Ministry of Health is under every obligation to reproduce said document at no extra financial burden to applicants.

But the source suggests that this is not the current case at the Bureau of Vital Statistics responsible to produce the national instrument to its citizens.

Every effort made by this paper for the past two weeks to get the reaction of the Health Ministry proved fruitless as Public Affairs officer Mr. Sogbor George would inform the NewDawn that those responsible to address the strange charges in the issuance of birth certificate were either busy or not in office.

Investigation continues.