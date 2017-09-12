Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission Clears Tailor Union Official of Criminal Charges

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has dropped corruption charges the Board of Liberia National Tailors, Textiles, Garments and Allied Workers Union (LNTTGAWU) brought against Rajan Kromah, the secretary general. On September 27, 2012, the LNTTGAWU Board alleged that Mr. Kromah and the union's President, Saah Taylor, misapplied US$93,000 they (the union) collected from members as dues and government taxes.

The organization's Board, in a letter to former LACC President Francis Johnson Allison, requested the commission to probe Mr. Kromah's alleged misuse of the money.

Following months of investigation, LACC on August 15, 2017, cleared Mr. Kromah of all criminal charges, as contained in the commission's letter of clearance addressed to him indicated.

LACC vice chairperson, Cllr. J. Augustine Toe, in a letter addressed to Mr. Kromah, said "Our investigation into a complaint filed against you on September 27, 2012, by the Board of Directors of the Liberia National Tailors, Textiles, Garments and Allied Workers Union found no wrongdoing on your part, and therefore, you are hereby cleared of all criminal charges."

An investigative clearance that was delivered to Kromah under the signatures of Cllr. Toe and Aaron Henry Aboah, LACC program manager for enforcement, said that the investigation findings showed that as secretary general of the union acting alongside the President, Saah Taylor, he signed four sewing contracts on behalf of the union.

The contract, according to the clearance, included a 2012 government of Liberia Inaugural Program sewing contract valued at US$56,460 and a Malawian President's visit sewing contract on April 25, 2012, at a value of US$6,460.

Other contracts Mr. Kromah and Mr. Taylor signed were Sierra Leonean President's visit sewing contract on May 8, 2012, valued at US$2,715, and the Liberia Scout Association Uniform Memorandum of Understanding that was entered into in early May 2012 at US$22,500.

LACC said its investigation also established that according to article 38 of the LNTTGAWU Constitution, any union member or tailoring establishment who seeks a letter of recommendation from the union to secure a sewing contract shall pay five percent into the organization's account.

"In view of the aforementioned, the investigation herewith clears Rajan M. Kromah of all criminal charges and refers to the LNTTGAWU for the enforcement of its Constitution," the clearance said.