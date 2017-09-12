Liberia: Aliou Bah Donates Medical Supplies to Over 11 Clinics in Montserrado District-7

Monrovia — Since the exposure of Liberia's healthcare system due to the deadly Ebola virus disease, several individuals and organizations have been identifying with health centers and clinics in a move to help revamp and strength the sector for the betterment of its people.

In an effort to buttress Government's drive in the Health sector a Representative Candidate of District 7 Montserrado, Aliou Varney Bah, Thursday donated several medical supplies to about eleven (11) health centers and clinics in the District worth over four hundred thousand United States Dollars.

The move according to Mr. Bah is meant to provide adequate health care for his people something he feels in lacking in the country.

"Government will not do all so we need to help when it is necessary" he added.

Snapper Hill Clinic, Malag Clinic, Anatah Community Clinic, Star of the Sea Clinic, City Lab, group of 77 amongst other were health centers and Clinics that benefited from Hospital Beds, Wheel Chairs, gloves and many others by the Liberian People's Party Representative Candidate of District 7 Montserrado County.

Mr. Bah said his gesture is not political but intended to identify with his people in a critical time.

"We visited the United States few months back and saw the need to help in our little way to buttress government by bringing in items that are needed to save lives", Bah asserted.

He named: Experience, Health care, Security and Sports as issues he promises to prioritize if elected as Representative of District 7 Montserrado County.

As part of additional efforts to help improve the lives of his people including providing other services to them the District 7 Representative Candidate says plans are in the making to ship a modern ambulance and fire truck respectively to the Government to help his people in health and emergency related areas.

In a happy mood, some of the beneficiaries thanked Mr. Bah for what they consider a timely gesture. They promised to use the medical supplies appropriately.

"Our Health system is challenged with needed equipment and other necessary tools to work with, and said donation if spread across the Country will help the sector greatly" added Stephen Koffa, Chief Administrator of Malag Clinic.

Sando Momay Tabla, the head Nurse of Anatah Clinic on Broad Street and Dr. Eli M. Kiswahiw of Snapper Hill, both lauded the efforts of the Representative Candidate and called for more support to the sector to ensure that they continue to save the lives of Liberians.