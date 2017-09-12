Liberia: Sherman Should Apologize to Pres. Sirleaf

Citizens of Grand Cape Mount County have renewed their calls on their kinsman, Senator Varney Sherman to openly apologize to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for his repeated invectives and counterproductive statements directed at the president.

The former chairman of the governing Unity Party (UP) now headed by Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai as political leader and standard-bearer has repeatedly accused President Sirleaf of being behind his indictment by the state. The presidency has not made any comment on this allegation.

The Grand Cape Mount County Senator accused the outgoing political leader of the UP of masterminding his disgrace by Global Witness linking him and other top officials of the Liberian Government of accepting bribes from Sable Mining in the tone of US$950,000.

He has accused the president of fighting him at all fronts in his political life and has since seen the president as his common enemy by issuing all sorts of statements toward the president.

But speaking to this paper over the weekend in the county, some citizens of the county said the reported invectives from their kinsman towards the president is unhealthy and have therefore called on him to apologize in order to settle the dust.

According to the citizens, such statements coming from a son of their county sends out a bad signal to the entire country those citizens from the county are ungrateful to the Liberian leader who is also a senior citizen of one of the counties in the western region.

The aggrieved Grand cape Mount citizens recounted the numerous developments the leadership of President Sirleaf has had in the county.

They earlier warned that with the negative postures from Senator Sherman who is now taking the UP under Boakai as a safe haven to immediately desist or else, his presence will greatly affect the chances of VP Boakai in the county and other parts of the country in the pending elections.

The Grand Cape Mount County's citizens reminded Senator Sherman that citizens of Grand Cape Mount are peaceful, respectful and regard for leaders and as such, one of their senior citizens should not get involved in such negative activities that will derail the good face of the county toward their leaders.