Ethiopia: Art, New Year's Vibe

"With the approaching of a New Year, the holiday vibe creates a feeling that something new, a rosy future, new plans and so many great things are about to come. Moving towards a New Year creates a broad-spectrum of feelings for many of us. We react to the holiday season as if a new baby is born and we reap what we sow," said Musician Dawit Yifiru.

He told The Ethiopian Herald that nearly each holiday's music theme focuses on the cultural and religious values of the nation such as gathering and sharing traditional dishes, visiting families, exchanging of gifts, reuniting with family members and expressing respect among families and neighbors.

According to him, there are lots of governmental, martial and civil Art institutions in the nation. And the institutions present many joyous musical programs that entertain the public. He said that the major objective of the institutions is pleasing the society.

During the previous years when so many theatrical and musical programs used to be performed in different theaters, numerous creative works were presented. Back then, everything was supported by the government he says.

As to Dawit, most of the art works these days are business oriented due to the emerging of private art institutions. It sure will be good if the government, as in the previous times, goes more than half way to support the sector. "Not a lot of new music is being released today. Many of the released ones are not up to the standard and the interest of the public."

Although there are few Artists who come up with great works and satisfy the public every year, he indicated that many professionals are not doing much on the issue.

"We do not have enough theaters, music bands and clubs in the country. Without the support of the government, we cannot get the Art sector in a better position. Artists on their side must come up with creative works though there are few obstacles in the area. In order to have a successful and fruitful society, we have to be professionals no matter what profession we are in."

He stated that publishing of new books, releasing new albums and producing new plays should be a habit since it is very essential for a fresh start of a New Year. Artists as well as Art institutions must evaluate themselves of what they are presenting and contributing for the future of the sector.

Approached by the Ethiopian Herald Artist Abrare Abdo said that back in the days, most of the New Year programs were centered on showcasing Enqutatash--the new year festivity-- and the culture of the Nations and Nationalities of Ethiopia.

Abrare added that as 'Hager Fikir' theater is known for taking aboard many ethnic groups, more than 8 ethnic cultural programs used to be performed on the stage. Likewise, new music would be performed in the New Year.

He stated that in order to come up with best programs and lessen the redundancy of music and other special performances; they used to work day and night along with the regular programs of the theatre.

Every year various martial bands like 'Midir Tor', 'Kibur Zebegna', and 'Police' used to present programs with them. On the final day of the occasion, different short dramas, cultural and modern music, and dances would also be performed, he said.

As to him, the preparation of the upcoming New Year's of 'Hager Fikir' theater is not that warm as the previous years. Back in the days, he said that everything was done with discipline. Artists were so devoted. They did not even have time for side jobs like advertising, movies and so on. The entire summer would be dedicated to the rehearsal and preparation.

On the contrary, he indicated that many things are changed today; people are putting their interest before the profession. Most of them are tied up with other income generating activities. Not many professionals show up for the rehearsal.

