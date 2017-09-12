Liberia: CDC Differs With Police's Apology

Authorities of the Liberia National Police (LNP) have offered apology over the obstruction of traffic by the opposition Liberty Party (LP) on Saturday September 9, 2017 on the major route, the Tubman Boulevard.

During the official launch of the party's campaign, officials of the party allegedly constructed a gigantic speaker stand on the main road at the headquarters of the party thereby obstructing traffic at the famous Catholic Junction throughout the day.

Commuters, some of whom are not partisans of the party were constrained in traffic for several hours. But latest report gathered by this paper says authorities of the LNP have issued apology for the inconvenience.

It says the issue was due to maintaining peace ahead of the critical election which is just 28 days away. Meanwhile, addressing a news conference late Monday evening, the youth league chairman of the opposition, Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Jefferson Koijee said the action by the Liberty Party was reprehensive and counterproductive and is a clear manifestation to project chaos.

Koijee lauded Liberians who went through the pains of the heavy traffic for the sake of peace. The CDC's youth chair however said the apology from the police is a symbol of partisan policing.

"It is alarming for the police to issue a public apology for the lawlessness that was being witnessed and demonstrated by the Liberty Party. We think this is very serious and our party wants full-scale investigation," he said.

Koijee further lamented that for the police to take blames means it has reduced itself as an auxiliary arm of the Liberty Party. He reminded Liberians about the critical nature of the election and as such, that action shouldn't be taken likely.

"We will communicate with the President with a call on her to launch an immediate investigation into the police's apology. The police should be investigating the Liberty Party and they should show reasons why they were involved in such conspicuous lawlessness," he added. Koijee recounted that during the launch of the CDC on August 19, 2017, they were peaceful, lawful and conducted themselves well.

He called on the police to remain consistently neutral in such critical period for a peaceful conduct of the elections.