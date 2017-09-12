12 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Racing 92 Welcome Lambie to France

French club Racing 92 have confirmed the signing of Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie from November 1 this year.

The 26-year-old, who has been battling post-concussion symptoms for some time now, was granted an early release from both his SA Rugby and Sharks contracts on Tuesday.

He is expected to be nearing full fitness, and he has reportedly expressed a desire for a new challenge in his career.

Racing took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm the signing - and revealed on their website that the 56-Test veteran will remain at the club until 2021 .

Interestingly, the website added that the signing would be "subject to traditional medical examinations".

Lambie would offer Racing an option at flyhalf, inside centre and fullback.

