Liberia: Female Candidate Supports Gay Marriage

The lone female presidential candidate said she doesn't believe in discrimination of any class of people including those who practice same sex relationship.

Macdella Cooper said same sex marriage has been a major issue in Liberia, however, she said gays and lesbians should be given the rights to practice their relationship in without any discrimination.

Speaking over the weekend in Tubmanburg, Bomi County at a presidential debate organized by Liberia Media for Democratic Initiatives (LMDI) and Public Trust Media Group (PTMG), Cooper said although Liberia's Constitution doesn't support same sex marriage, but there is a community of Gay and Lesbian in Liberia.

"Let's not forget, we do have a gay and Lesbian community here in Liberia; they are our children. Now it is up to the Church to work on the moral and ethical issue of our people," she said.

The Liberia Restoration Party Standard Bearer said the president and government don't have the right to infringe on what Liberians are doing their homes.

He argued that if the government has the right to interfere in what people are doing in their rooms, then it should go after men who abandoned young girls who have children for them.

But presidential candidate Dr. Jeremiah Whapoe said his government will not condone same sex marriage, noting "if my mother was a Lesbian, I couldn't have been born."

Whapoe of Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT) noted that under his leadership, same-sex marriage would be considered a disorder that will be appropriately treated.

For his part, the Standard Bearer for Democratic Justice Party Dr. Isaac Wiles said he will not compromise the country's moral for aid from the west.

He promised to uphold the Liberian Constitution, which talks about the promotion of a positive Liberian culture.

Dr. Wiles noted that there is no law that sanctioned gay marriage in Liberia.

Independent Candidate Yakpajuwur N. Mator said he doesn't support same sex marriage, while candidate Oscar Cooper said the wishes and culture of the Liberian people will be foremost.

Cooper said as president of Liberia, he would carry out the wishes of Liberians and noted "if the Liberian people say no, it is no."

Mills Jones of the Movement for Economic Empowerment candidate said gay marriage is not a priority, and noted that Liberians need to think about how they can rebuild the economic and grow more food.

He wants Liberians drop the culture of dependency and start to do for themselves what they can, so that donors can't impose their culture on them.

Independent candidate, Aloysius William Kpadeh said his platform is built on godly principles and the fear of God which is lacking in Liberia.

Simeon Freeman of the Movement for Progressive Change said he would reject any attempt to legalize same sex marriage when he becomes president of Liberia in October.

He said Liberia needs to cut down the size of the government, if it must not succumb to international pressure to legalize gay rights in Liberia.