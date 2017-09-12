Ghana: Peace and Stability Is Needed in Dagbon - President Akufo Addo

press release

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says his government will fully support any formula that the three eminent traditional rulers-- the Nayiri, the Yagbonwura and the Asantehene-- device or think will bring a lasting resolution of the impasse in Dagbon.

President Akufo-Addo expressed concern about the protracted nature of the crisis which started more than 15 years ago, leading to the establishment by President Kufour of the group of eminent traditional rulers to try and resolve the problem.

Addressing the overlords of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Tutumba Voresa I and that of the Mumprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga when they paid separate courtesy calls on him at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Friday, the President made it clear that peace in Dagbon involved the whole Ghana and not Dagbon alone.

Peace in Dagbon, he said, was, therefore, a matter of high national priority and that a road map for implementation should ensure that by the time of the Damba festival, come December this year, a new Ya Na was enstooled in Yendi.

Among the requests of the two chiefs were the creation of new regions out of the northern region, construction of roads, provision of potable water and the establishment of a College of Education.

President Akufo-Addo agreed that the creation of a new region for Gonjaland would not only bring governance to the doorstep of the people, but also facilitate the exploitation of the very important natural resources it had in terms of mineral deposits, agriculture, tourism and many other.

On the special request of the Nayiri concerning the construction of a College of Education, the President pledged put the request as a high priority before the Minister of Education.

He gave the assurance that all deteriorating roads in the country and not only those of a Dagbon would be rehabilitated.

He urged the people of the north and the country as a whole to support him in implementing his flagship projects, namely the Free SHS and One-District, One Factory.

According to the President, the successful implementation of these initiatives was not borne out of cheap politicking but for the betterment of all Ghanaians.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)