12 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Congratulations to President-Elect Show Transparency of Electoral Process

Luanda — The Itinerant Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Ruling MPLA party in Luanda, Bento Kangamba, said that the congratulations addressed by several Heads of State to the President-elect, João Lourenço, clearly show the transparency of the electoral process and maturity of the Angolan people.

The official said so to Angop on Monday, stressing that this recognition confirms the credibility of the work done by the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

The politician stressed the congratulatory messages addressed by the Presidents of Russia and China, as well as by the US Department of State, countries that have permanent seats in the UN Security Council.

João Lourenço, who was MPLA presidential candidate, was elected President of the Republic of Angola with 61,08% of the votes, according to the final results disclosed by the CNE.

