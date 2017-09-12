Angola: Election2017 - Court Session On Opposition's Appeal Inconclusive

Luanda — The Constitutional Court's plenary session that started Monday in Luanda to look into the appeal lodged by four opposition parties against the results from the general election of 23 August this year ended inconclusive late on Monday.

A source from the Constitutional Court told journalists on the spot that the session presided over by the organ's presiding judge, Rui Ferreira, focused exclusively on the file lodged by opposition UNITA, CASA-CE, PRS and FNLA parties that contested the country's fourth general election.

The four opposition parties claim the election was marred by irregularities in the vote tabulation in some provinces, as the figures released by the National Electoral Commission and those resulting from their parallel counting allegedly do not match.

UNITA and PSR submitted to the Constitutional Court a number of ballot records associated with the complaints they had earlier on filed with the CNE that rejected them as groundless.

In their turn, FNLA and CASA-CE filed complaints, arguing that the consolidated figures released by the CNE are far below those resulting from the vote counting centres.

On the other hand, the Constitutional Court notified the CNE to come up with its counter-allegations for confrontation, which was done on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court has resumed the session on Tuesday to check the arguments brought by the complainants.

According to the Electoral Law, the 11-judge Constitutional Court's rulings on the validity or nullity of the voting in response to the appeal lodged by the opposition parties are irrevocable.

The consolidated results released by the CNE give the ruling party and its presidential candidate a 61,08 percent win and 150 of a 220-seat Parliament.

Main opposition UNITA got 26,68% and 51 seats, CASA-CE coalition (9,45% -16 seats), PRS (1,35% - two), FNLA (0,93% - one) and APN (0,51% - none).