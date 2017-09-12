12 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Writer John Bella Discusses in Brazil Children Literature Production

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan writer John Bella is set to make a presentation in Brazil, on 16 September this year, on the Angolan literary production for children, in the ambit of the Taubaté Book Fair, scheduled to happen from 11 to 17 September.

According to a press note that has reached ANGOP, in the event, the writer will also autograph his children's story book entitled "As Lágrimas do Rei Sol".

During the fair, several children's story books by Angolan authors will be exhibited, such as books by the writers Maria Eugénia Neto, Dario de Melo, Cremilda Lima, Celestina Fernandes, Gabriela Antunes, Rosalina Pombal, Kanguimbu Ananaz, Lito Silva and Octaviano Correia.

The books will be on display at the exhibition spot of the Brazilian publisher "Casa de Cultura".

The Taubaté Book Fair is considered to be one of Brazil's biggest literary events.

John Bella, literary pseudonym of Jorge Marques Bela, was born in Sambizanga district, in Luanda.

He is also a sociologist, member of the Angolan Writers Association (UEA) and deputy general secretary of the Youth Literature Brigade (BJL).

He has several literary works published.

In July 2014, John Bella was distinguished with a diploma for being considered "Personality of Cultural Importance" by the Brazilian association of writers dubbed União Baiana de Escritores (UBESC), based in Bahia State.

Angola

World Suicide Prevention Day Marked With Reflection Meeting

A reflection meeting attended by mental health professionals, students and the public in general marked last Monday's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.