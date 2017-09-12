Angola: Writer John Bella Discusses in Brazil Children Literature Production

Luanda — The Angolan writer John Bella is set to make a presentation in Brazil, on 16 September this year, on the Angolan literary production for children, in the ambit of the Taubaté Book Fair, scheduled to happen from 11 to 17 September.

According to a press note that has reached ANGOP, in the event, the writer will also autograph his children's story book entitled "As Lágrimas do Rei Sol".

During the fair, several children's story books by Angolan authors will be exhibited, such as books by the writers Maria Eugénia Neto, Dario de Melo, Cremilda Lima, Celestina Fernandes, Gabriela Antunes, Rosalina Pombal, Kanguimbu Ananaz, Lito Silva and Octaviano Correia.

The books will be on display at the exhibition spot of the Brazilian publisher "Casa de Cultura".

The Taubaté Book Fair is considered to be one of Brazil's biggest literary events.

John Bella, literary pseudonym of Jorge Marques Bela, was born in Sambizanga district, in Luanda.

He is also a sociologist, member of the Angolan Writers Association (UEA) and deputy general secretary of the Youth Literature Brigade (BJL).

He has several literary works published.

In July 2014, John Bella was distinguished with a diploma for being considered "Personality of Cultural Importance" by the Brazilian association of writers dubbed União Baiana de Escritores (UBESC), based in Bahia State.