Angola: World Suicide Prevention Day Marked With Reflection Meeting

Luanda — A reflection meeting attended by mental health professionals, students and the public in general marked last Monday's commemorations of the World Suicide Prevention Day (Sept. 10), a gathering that was held in the Health Technicians Training School, in Luanda.

September 10 is commemorated worldwide every year, so in 2017 the motto is "In One Minute, You Can Save a Life".

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) suicide and suicide attempts are priority issues on the world health agenda, so the countries are encouraged to develop and reinforce strategies for the prevention of such attitudes.

According to WHO data from 2012, over 800,000 people worldwide die every year of suicide, and this being one of the ten main causes of death of youths aged between 15 and 29.

On the other hand, 75 per cent of suicides happen in low-income and medium-income countries.

In Angola, it has also been recorded an increase in suicide cases. Just in the past three years, about 4,000 people killed themselves in different parts of the country.

Moreover, still in Angola, several suicidal tendencies or even suicide cases are hidden by many families, thus the patients often do not get the necessary professional assistance in due time.

In the ambit of this year's commemoration, the Angolan Health Ministry has issued a communication through which it declares that due to the complexity of suicide-related problems, its prevention has to be a public health priority, thus, it is necessary the co-ordination of efforts for large scale preventive measures.

Education and sensitisation of the citizens are deemed important tools that help to warn the society regarding suicide and dissipate myths and ignorance about this issue, with a view to restoring the hope and mental balance of many who are prone to suicidal influences or tendencies.