12 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Southern Africa: SADC Mission to Hand in Report On Lesotho's Situation

Luanda — An assessment report from the SADC Troika on Lesotho's political situation is due to be delivered Tuesday to South African president, Jacob Zuma, in his capacity as acting leader of the regional organisation.

The report will be delivered by the Angolan Foreign minister, Georges Chikoti, who is in Pretoria as a special envoy of the Angolan president, José Eduardo dos Santos.

As a representative of Angola that currently chairs the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation, Georges Chikoti visited Maseru, Lesotho, over the weekend to assess with local authorities the political crisis in that country.

The political crisis in the country followed the murder of Lesotho's Defence Forces commander, Khoantle Mots'omots'o.

