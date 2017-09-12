Botswana: Dow Commends Deloitte

Mogoditshane — Minister of Basic Education, Dr Unity Dow has commended Deloitte for aiding Mogoditshane Junior Secondary School with a counselling centre.

The company donated an all-fitted potter cabin to be used by the school for its counseling sessions. Minister Dow commended the company during a handover on Friday for its beneficial partnership with the school.

She said partnerships were by nature mutually beneficial to both the donor and the receiver.

The minister stated that the donation would strengthen school going children and contribute to the future of the country. She said the company also benefitted by getting its workers engaged beyond their normal operation space.

Minister Dow encouraged students to be initiative and come up with interventions to improve their surroundings.

"If you love your environment, you work hard to improve it. It does not cost a lot of money, but mindset change," she stated.

Dr Dow encouraged students to be innovative and come up with projects which could have an impact in their surroundings, communities and school.

Mogoditshane junior school head, Mr Godiraone Gothaang said the school, established in 1989, was faced with a challenge of over enrolling since they had 957 students against a carrying capacity of 810 learners.

He noted that their least congested class had 52 leaners while the most congested had 62 leaners for a classroom which was to cater for only 42 leaners.

The school head stated that their proximity to Gaborone contributed to the problem, and that some leaners commuted from the surrounding areas with their parents who worked in the city.

Mr Gothaang said since 2013, Deloitte had been partnering with them and donated yearly to meet the school needs such as clothing for underprivileged children.

Deloitte corporate social responsibility programme chairperson, Mr Mosireletsi Mogotlhwane said the company had set aside one day in a year to engage with the community.

He said the day named Impact Day was celebrated across all Deloitte host countries.

The company has establishments in 150 countries and 130 employees locally.

Source : BOPA