Gaborone — Preparations for the Botswana women's national football team is going well ahead of the women's COSAFA senior challenge in Harare, says the national team coach Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang during a press briefing at Lekidi auditorium in Gaborone recently.

Gaoletlhoo said the team had two weekend camps to prepare for the tournament.

"We had two preparatory camps comprising of school going players. In the latest camp we had 26 players which led to the selection of the final 20 squad," she said.

The coach said even though they had a short stint in camp they selected a strong team with experience and the determination to represent the country.

She said most of the players had been playing together for some time at team level and at the national team level.

"Most of my players have been playing together for a long time. They know each other very well," she said.

The team's captain, Bonang Otlhagile said the team was mentally fit to play and compete in the games.

"We are mentally and psychologically ready for the games and we are determined to go all out and fight for our country ," she said.

This year's women COSAFA senior challenge will see 12 teams drawn into three groups and the winners will advance to the semi-finals. Botswana is drawn alongside Namibia, South Africa and Lesotho in group B.

