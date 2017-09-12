Botswana: Consistency Critical to Governance

Lobatse — Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi says Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) remains the only consistent party in the country with no alternative to it.

He made the observation during a BDP political rally in Lobatse where he also welcomed new members to the party.

Mr Masisi who is also BDP chairperson welcomed 149 new members.

He cautioned the new members that like all organizations, they will find complex personalities at BDP, but that there was unity and team work among the party members.

He said the BDP had no room for selfishness or greed but rather encouraged selflessness among members who were ready to serve the party as well as the country.

He cautioned new members against the opposition, saying their main aim was to destabilise BDP.

The party, therefore should be cautious and wary of people who would join them under false pretence on a mission to spy.

Meanwhile, Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Development, Mr Nonofo Molefhi said BDP had a pool of able and talented individuals in various fields who were ready and willing to take the country and nation far.

He said Botswana had developed 'tremendously' since 1966 despite challenges along the way.

He noted that even with challenges now, the BDP continued to serve Batswana well.

For his part, Southern District Council chairperson, Mr Alec Seametso said Batswana should continue to trust and vote for BDP as it was the only party that had stability. He also said in the BDP, there was respect and unity, adding that such was evident during the party's primary elections.

Source : BOPA