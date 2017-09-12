11 September 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Molale Presents House

By Lorato Okaile

Sojwe — At least 756 houses to date have been handed over to different beneficiaries through the President's Housing Appeal.

Officially handing over the house to Ms Mmanamane Keborometswe in Sojwe on Friday, Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Eric Molale commended cabinet members for having contributed towards construction of the house.

His commendation was also directed to sponsors who came on board by assisting, ensuring that the Keborometswes had a roof over their heads.

The sponsors included Ms Thea Khama of InnerCore, Ms Marianne Puvimanasinghe of Paper Africa and Mr Babu Bhuiyan.

He said when the 600th house was handed over in June last year to one of the recipients who Ms Keborometse is a neighbour to, they realised her plight hence decision to assist her.

He said cabinet members made contributions towards the housing appeal and the funds were used toward construction of the house which was being handed over.

"The President's Housing Appeal is a reality. We are now handing over the 756. Batswana should be glad to have a President who is concerned about the welfare of people," he said.

Minister Molale encouraged the Keborometswe's family to take care of the modern house which has some modern features such as kitchen sink, bath tub and water system toilet.

He said they should consider themselves to be lucky to have benefitted from an initiative which continues to bear fruits and restore the dignity of many.

Expressing gratitude, the delighted Ms Keborometswe said the house will give her dignity considering that she could not afford to build a house for herself and family.

She recalled the appalling circumstances she and her family lived under, saying every night before going to sleep; she wondered whether she would wake up alive.

In his vote of thanks, Member of Parliament for Letlhakeng/Lephepe, Mr Liakat Kablay appreciated President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama's effort of ensuring that lives of the less privileged were changed for the better.

He said the President would leave a legacy as his term comes to an end, adding that his initiative had borne fruits.

Earlier on when welcoming guests, Kgosi Tlhabologang Hube of Sojwe also appreciated government programmes, saying they had made a difference in the lives of Batswana, including residents of his village.

He cited the Economic Stimulus and the Poverty Eradication programmes.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

