Egypt: Security Council Strongly Condemns 'Heinous' Attack On Egyptian Police

The members of the United Nations Security Council strongly condemned the "heinous and cowardly" terrorist attack that took place on Monday in Sinai, in which at least 18 policemen were killed and 3 were injured.

"They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Egypt, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured," read a statement issued to the press by the 15-member body.

Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these "reprehensible acts of terrorism" to justice.

Also today, UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said the world body sent its condolences to the Government and people of Egypt on the attack.