Ethiopia: Nation's Long Journey Knows No Letup

editorial

The gloomy past, for ages, which eclipsed citizens' mood and emasculated them from developmental thrust is readying its baggage to backpedal. This generation that could not snatch a wink, in an unprecedented manner envisioning about growth, has become intolerant to pauperism and its debilitating chains. Today, Ethiopians are revolted by sitting idle, lamenting poverty and simply gazing at unharnessed resources. As such, from corner to corner, citizens have declared a foundation-shaking and transformation-ushering-in

The gloomy past, for ages, which eclipsed citizens' mood and emasculated them from developmental thrust is readying its baggage to backpedal. This generation that could not snatch a wink, in an unprecedented manner envisioning about growth, has become intolerant to pauperism and its debilitating chains. Today, Ethiopians are revolted by sitting idle, lamenting poverty and simply gazing at unharnessed resources.

As such, from corner to corner, citizens have declared a foundation-shaking and transformation-ushering-in changes. The Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam(GERD) substantiate the case in point. Following this ambition and the practical actions put in full swing by the government, in all spheres of endeavors, palpable turnarounds are consummating the nation's push forward.

By its very nature development has a positive feedback. True to this fact, the victory being scored over poverty, in turn, is lending additional impetus to the nation's ambition and zeal towards developmental uplift.

This generation's aspirations to shape one's fate are not confined to today's growth. They cut a room for answering the developmental quests the coming generation is sure to pose.

Responding to the demands of youths, seeing to the benefit and participation of women and children and helping out farmers come up with bumper harvests are the overarching tasks of the incumbent. Farmers, who never enjoyed due attention before, have become beneficiaries of cutting-edge technologies and research-based knowledge.

In general, troubleshooting challenges has become the hallmark of this generation. Making the marginalized segments of the society, like people living with disability, and letting emerging states beneficiaries of across-the-board fruits of growth have also become the salient tasks of the incumbent.

Hence, all stakeholders,as per set plans, engaged in ensuring the advantages and participation of the aforementioned segments of the society have to do works that showcase tangible changes in the lives of those who were accorded less preferential treatment two decades and a half back.

There should be no fraction of a second to spare, imbued with the passion of reshaping one's fate by one's own, while this generation is striving forward. The case of women,children as well as the youth presuppose a coordinated and streamlined action. Hence, taking them aboard in the developmental feat underway and allowing them enjoy the benefits that accrue as a result are historic tasks all stakeholders should handle forthcoming.

We are relishing success on the path of change we embarked on yesterday. With an all out effort we are tightening our belt for yet better achievements today. Tomorrow, we are expected to lend power to the concerted push to address the development demand of the coming generation. Hence, our march is not meant to grind to a halt. It aims at a new vista after emerging with flying colors out of its predecessor.

Ethiopian New Year celebration, true to the weather condition, serves a mark of transition from the gloomy day to the bright one as well as from a rainy season to a sunny one. Metaphorically, it is also an occasion to bury hatchets forgetting grudges. It as well is a moment to chalk out plans amending shortfalls and strengthening strong sides. It is a moment to reiterate and reaffirm commitment.

Shunning rent-seeking attitude of mind, citizens in different administrative ladders have to throw full weight behind the execution of flagship projects and golden policies the government has brought into play in a bid to actualize affluence. Sowing seeds of discord and sniffing for pretext for dissonance serve no purpose than mitigating the country a step back from its second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTPII) as well as the Renaissance journey it embarked on. Hence we have to preserve our peace as an apple of our eye.

The Federal constitution that is a basis for citizens human and democratic rights is being implemented backed by the direct participation of citizens. The demanding generation so created is asking for the further burgeoning of democracy. It is also asking the fulfillment of its wishes. In this line too we have to support the government to emerge with flying colors.

Aside from its development, Ethiopia is contributing bricks for regional growth. We have to step up this task that allows Ethiopia stand shoulder high.

A happy New Year!

