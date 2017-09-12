12 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hout Bay Protesters Set Restaurant's Tables On Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

Furniture was dragged from Hout Bay's famous Mariner's Wharf restaurant on Tuesday and set alight to form a burning barricade during a fishing quota protest in the popular Cape Town suburb.

"We were quite shocked because we are not involved in the cause [of the protest]," said Shaun Bloch, marketing manager for the restaurant which draws thousands of tourists and locals. He explained that as the protest became more volatile a group of people started stoning the businesses nearby. They then dragged the restaurant's outdoor tables away and set them alight on Harbour Road, blocking traffic.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said some of the protesters who had blocked the road with the furniture were thought to be from nearby Hangberg.

Harbour Road was closed to traffic from the harbour entrance, and access to Hangberg was cut off.

Van Wyk said a flare was set off in the direction of officers on the scene, and one officer was injured.

A 14-year-old boy was also allegedly hit with a rubber bullet as police tried to calm the situation.

City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said on Tuesday afternoon there was still rubble smouldering on Harbour Road but the rest of the area was accessible.Councillor Roberto Quintas said the protesters' grievances over fishing quotas could not be handled by the City of Cape Town as national government dealt with fisheries.

Source: News24

South Africa

Life Esidimeni Deaths - 'Disabled People Are Not Animals'

Fighting to hold back her tears, Sandra de Villiers holds a pink tissue in her hands and says her disabled brother was… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.