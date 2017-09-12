12 September 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Senseless Murders in the Eastern Cape Province

press release

King William's Town — A media briefing was held today at the office of the MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Ms Weziwe Tikana with Eastern Cape Provincial Commander, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga to brief members of the media about the past few week's incidents of senseless murders in the Province.

Acting HOD of Transport, Liaison and Safety, Mr Zukile Kani opened the briefing and outlined the purpose of the day.

MEC Tikana outlined some of the incidents of crime and the milestones attained by the police in these cases. She also further outlined a summary of interventions by Government, the Police and community on what can be done to curb these attacks.

Attached is the MEC's speech and the Provincial Commissioner's soundbytes.

