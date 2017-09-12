South Africa: Western Cape Social Development Attends Court Appearance of Armed Robber

press release

Today, the surviving suspect, Xolisa Baba, involved in the armed robbery of Minister Fritz and his Spokesperson (Sihle Ngobese), appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court to face charges, and make a bail application.

The 26-year old Baba, made his second court appearance 30 days after the incident in Nyanga in which he and a 19 year-old accomplice held the Minister's team at gunpoint, robbing them of their cellphones. The robbery resulted in a shootout between the robbers and SAPS bodyguards, which left the 19 year-old suspect dead, and Baba injured.

Baba abandoned his bid for bail, and will be remanded in custody until his next court appearance on the 26 October 2017. It is shocking to have learnt that Baba already has other criminal matters he is yet to stand trial for, including a case of aggravated robbery and another for hijacking.

This case brings to bear the importance of the department's Youth Development work. Minister Fritz remains committed to rolling out programmes and initiatives for young people aimed at helping them access opportunity and development. The traumatic incident in Nyanga has not deterred the Minister, who will be returning to the area to roll out a youth project.

We have allocated R15.6-million this financial year to youth services, with a particular focus on a target youth group described as NEETs (Not in Employment, Education or Training). We are expanding on our 7 innovative Youth Cafés, and the Ministry is currently developing a programme which will be called the Cape Youth @ Work.

Cape Youth @ Work seeks to provide job readiness and psycho-social support to young people participating in our programmes. This is in support of efforts by the Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT), and the Apprentice Gamechanger.

Young people should know that there are opportunities available for those who are not in employment, education or training - rather than resorting to a life of crime.

