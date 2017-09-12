Sierra Leone: Nigerian Envoy Urges Compatriots to Be Law Abiding

Newly appointed Nigerian High Commissioner to Sierra Leone has urged the Nigerian community in the country to continue to be law abiding and promote the good image of Nigeria.

His Excellency Dr. Ibrahim Habiss Ugbada was speaking at his Hill Station residence on Friday (September 8), shortly after his arrival in the country.

He said he was very happy with the warm reception received from staff at the embassy and the Nigerian family in Sierra Leone, but stressed that his work can only be effective with collaborative effort by his compatriots.

"I want to promise that my doors will always be opened to you my compatriots to hear your problems and find ways to solve them. But I advise you to respect the laws in this country so that my work will be easier," he urged.

Also, President of the Nigerian Community in Sierra Leone, Ernest Udeh, welcomed the High Commissioner and his family to the country, and pledged their unflinching support to ensure he succeeds.

He told the Commissioner that the Nigerian Community comprised Nigerians from all walks of life in Sierra Leone, adding, "We have always been working closely with the embassy."

While informing HE Ugbada about the establishment of the union's branch offices in the provinces, Mr. Udeh expressed fervent hope that their concerns will always be look at and addressed.

HE Ugbada is replacing Gladys Modupeola Quist-Adebiyi, who has been the High Commissioner for the past four years.