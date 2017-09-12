12 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: FM to Head to London to Participate in Ministerial Meeting On Libya

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will head to London on Wednesday to participate in a six-party ministerial meeting on the Libyan crisis.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said that the meeting is set to be attended by the foreign ministers of the US, the UK, France, Italy, UAE, in addition to UN Secretary General's special envoy for Libya Ghassan Salama.

The meeting aims to review Salama's vision regarding the latest developments in Libya and results of his consultations with various Libyan parties in addition to his regional and international contacts, Abu Zeid noted.

The meeting also aims at coordinating regional and international efforts meant to put an end to the state of division in Libya as well as achieve national reconciliation, Abu Zeid stated.

Abu Zeid pointed out that this meeting comes upon a British initiative that aims at pushing forward national reconciliation efforts and help in implementing Skhirat Agreement.

This meeting also comes to affirm the central role of the UN especially before holding the high level meeting on Libya that comes upon the request of the UN secretary general on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the United Nations meetings, Abu Zeid added.

