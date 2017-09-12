Egypt: Defense Min. Holds Meetings With Senior Officials in South Korea

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Defense Minister General Sedqi Sobhi on Monday held several meetings with senior state and military officials in South Korea.

This came during his official visit to Seoul leading a high-level delegation to discuss boosting military cooperation between the two countries in several domains.

An official reception was held at the South Korean defense ministry headquarters and the national anthems of both countries were played.

During his meeting with his South Korean counterpart Song Young-moo, they discussed views regarding the latest regional and international developments in addition to bolstering military cooperation between the armed forces of both countries.

Sobhi met as well with Minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Jeon Jei-guk and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to discuss issues of common concern topped by the international fight against terrorism and current developments in the Middle East.

At the beginning of the visit, Sobhi laid a wreath of flowers at the memorial monument of Korean martyrs in the national tombs in Seoul.

This visit comes within the framework of Egypt's keenness on enhancing military relations and opening up new prospects of joint cooperation with friendly countries.