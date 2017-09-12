Gambia: Ecobank Foundation Donates to the Government of Sierra Leone

The Ecobank Group has, through the Ecobank Foundation, donated $150,000.00 (One hundred and fifty thousand United States dollars) to the Government of Sierra Leone as the Bank's contributions toward the relief efforts in the aftermath of the devastating land slide in one of the outskirts of Freetown. The donation was handed over to the Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Victor Bockarie Foh on Tuesday, 29th August 2017. The Ecobank Foundation is the platform that oversees the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. The cheque which was presented by Ecobank Gambia's Managing Director, Mrs. Josephine Anan-Ankomah, who represented the Ecobank Regional Head for Anglophone West African countries, Mr. Daniel Sackey, conveyed greetings from the Ecobank Group Chief Executive Officer, Ade Ayeyemi and all staff across the Ecobank Group. According to Mrs. Josephine Anan-Ankomah, the Ecobank Group felt the pain of the Sierra Leonean people and "felt moved to show our concern and unflinching commitment to the Government and people of Sierra Leone." She expressed hope that Ecobank Group's contribution would go a long way to support the Government of Sierra Leone's efforts in alleviating the suffering of the affected communities. Mrs. Anan-Ankomah said that as the premier Pan-African banking Group, with the largest footprint on the Continent, the Bank "believes in what we do best in Africa and that is sharing in the grief of one another."

Mrs. Anan-Ankomah also mentioned that over the weekend, on Sunday, 26th August 2017, Ecobank Sierra Leone Limited staff, through their Managing Director Mrs. L. Aina Moore, also visited and made a donation of assorted relief supplies to the affected people at the Kaningo Relief Center.

In his acceptance statement, the Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Victor Bokarie Foh, stated that the Ecobank gesture was laudable and very much appreciated at this material time and added that the President would be apprised of the donation.

He made mention of the fact that before the disaster, the Government of Sierra Leone had advised that disaster prone areas were avoided. But their advice went unheeded. Dr. Victor Bockarie Foh also revealed that an excess of 200 (two hundred) acres of land had been allocated for building affordable housing for the less privileged six miles outside Freetown. He said that Government's priority would be those affected by the recent disaster.

The Vice President assured the Ecobank delegation that the money would be used judiciously for its intended purpose. He also thanked Ecobank Sierra Leone for their timely intervention at the Kaningo Relief Center. He added that the Government, considered Ecobank as a partner in addressing the problem of disasters on a permanent basis. He revealed that the Government was working on ways in which disasters would be better managed.

On a different note, the Vice President used the opportunity to encourage Ecobank to push for the realization of a single currency within the ECOWAS Region. According to him whenever and wherever he saw Ecobank signage, they reminded him that the ECOWAS union was real. For the Vice President, "that would perhaps be the biggest gain for all of us.

Instead of running after the USD or GBP, we use our own currency," he added.

The Ecobank delegation was led by the Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ecobank Sierra Leone Limited, Dr. Sullay Kamara, whilst Ecobank Sierra Leone Limited Managing Director, Mrs. L. Aina Moore introduced the delegation and its mission.