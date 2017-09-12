Liberia: Global Fund Delegation Meets Health Authorities

A Global Fund delegation that is visiting Liberia to support efforts in the fight against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM) has held talks with Health Minister, Bernice T. Dahn and other stakeholders in the health sector.

The delegation is in Liberia to finalize grant proposals for HIV and Tuberculosis for 2018-2020 and Malaria for 2018-2021.

Madam Seble Abebe who is leading the team told a high level meeting Monday in Congo Town that the proposals revision was going on well.

Liberia has been allocated US$65.7m in the fight against HIV, TB, and Malaria including building resilient and sustainable systems for health.

The Ministry of Health will be the sole PR for the TB grant while the HIV grant will have two PRs which are the Ministry of Health and the Population Services International (PSI).

The Malaria grant will be managed by Ministry of Health and PLAN International.

Madam Abebe expressed optimism that the proposals would be finalized soon to allow the country address some key challenges in the health sector.

She thanked the Ministry of Health for its continued effort in soliciting inputs for the proposals.

Also speaking, the Head of the Africa and Middle East Department, Madam Cynthia Mwase called on the Ministry of Health to take ownership of the country's health programs and get involve in strategic direction to ensure a fruitful result.

Madam Mwase pointed out that the provision of healthcare to all including key population groups is important because it helps to improve the health delivery system in Liberia.

According to her, the key population groups were included to ensure that everybody has access to protection and healthcare.