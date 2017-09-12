Liberia: No Evidence - To Assassinate Weah, Police Chief

Barely three weeks after the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) alleged that there were attempts to assassinate its Standard Bearer Ambassador George M. Weah, the Liberia National Police has dismissed the claim saying there is no evidence to prosecute the suspected doers.

Recently, CDC displayed three men at the party's headquarters who alleged that they were hired by businessman George Kailando in assent with Vice President Joseph Boakai and Defense Minister Brownie J. Samukai to assassinate Ambassador Weah during the official launch of CDC campaign in Monrovia.

The three men who include George Barry, alias Ivorian, Long John and Mustapha Sesay were turned over to the Liberia National Police for investigation.

Appearing Monday on the Liberia Broadcasting System Super Morning Show, Col. Gregory Coleman said the investigation into the matter is almost concluded.

However, he said there is still no evidence to substantiate the assassination attempt on Ambassador Weah as claimed by CDC.

Col. Coleman said statements from the alleged assassins could not be corroborated.

The Police Chief said voluntary statements from accused were different from what they were accused of.

"Investigation is still ongoing but right now we don't have any tangible to substantiate the threat on the ambassador's life," he said.