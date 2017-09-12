Ghana: Glo Recharge Bonus Hits Market

Glo Mobile has unveiled four new products for the benefit of existing and new subscribers on the network across the country.

The products include "Ay3 D3 k3k3" Recharge bonus, Welcome Back Offer, e-Top-Up 15% Recharge Bonus and Glo Café.

"Ay3 D3 k3k3" Recharge Bonus is a new offer which is available to all existing and new Glo prepaid customers and gives them four times the value of the amount recharged on specific E-Top-Up recharge values.

The airtime can be used to call and send SMS on the Glo network and other networks in Ghana.

According to Glo's Head of Business, Rowland Odolokor, "the product is designed to let subscribers, old and new, enjoy the benefit of what they spend and even more as Glo recognizes that people deserve to get full value and extra on the money they spend on recharging."

The company also has the all-appealing and customer friendly Glo Café, a one-stop telecommunication solution application, which aims to empower the consumer to have access to all products and services offered by Glo and manage the account with ease and authority.

It guarantees real-time voice and data balance enquiry and allows the customer to recharge and view recharge history with an added option to migrate to any tariff plan of choice. Aside this, the customer also has the option of buying, sharing and gifting data bundles and subscription of voice bundles through the use of mobile money.

Glo Mobile charged subscribers and lovers of good offers to take advantage of the new and beneficial propositions from the company, adding that the network is primed to attend to the voice and data needs of millions of subscribers across Ghana.

Glo made history as the first single company to build an $800 million high-capacity fibre-optic cable, known as Glo-1. It is the first successful submarine cable from the United Kingdom to Nigeria; and it has decreased telecom process and provided excess bandwidth to all the cities connected to the cable. This historical initiative has improved teleconferencing, distance learning, disaster recovery and telemedicine among several other benefits.

In 2010, Glo sponsored the African Handball tournament in Benin Republic as well as the biggest cultural festival (FITHEB) held in the Benin Republic.

Glo has also sponsored the annual Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards since 2005. Glo is also the sponsor of the Glo Lagos International Half Marathon.