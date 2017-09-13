Nigeria: Ministry Director Commits Suicide

A director in the Ministry of Youth and Social Development in Lagos State, Oludare Buraimoh, has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a circumstance which is yet unclear.

The deceased, a resident of Unity Estate, Phase 11 Gbonagun area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, was reported to have killed himself inside his apartment.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the development on Tuesday, said the director took his life a few hours after attending to his son, Dotun, who was down with malaria.

"It is true that the man committed suicide shortly after attending to his son, who was sick. The corpse has been deposited in the mortuary as investigation continues," Mr. Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesperson said the son of the deceased reported the case at the Obantoko Divisional Police Headquarters.

The late director's son said that the incident happened around 4 p.m. after his father gave him a drug to treat malaria.

"We were both at home. He came to give me a drug and left me (and I was) thinking he was going to retire to his room. But when I did not hear his voice I called him, but got no response," he said.

"I, thereafter, went to his room only to find him hanging from the ceiling with a traditional 'aso oke' (attire) tied to his neck and a stool with which he committed the suicide," the son said.

He said on the discovery of the development, he alerted the neighbours, who in turn, told him to alert the police.

A visit to the family home of the deceased by the reporter showed a saddened widow yet to come to terms with the grave loss.

"I don't know what came over him, it is inexplicable. We have been surviving through thick and thin and now that we ought to sit down and enjoy after all the years of toiling, he decided to take his life," the deceased's wife said.

"He did not show any sign of depression. ‎ He was in high spirit. What led him to do this remains a riddle," she said.