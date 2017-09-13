Nigeria: I Will Leave Behind Effective, Impactful Senate - Saraki

Photo: Premium Times

Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has promised to leave behind an effective and efficient legislature that directly impacts the lives of all Nigerians.

Saraki made this pledge ahead of the resumption of the Senate from its annual recess.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki stressed that making the senate stronger had been his focus since he became the Senate's President.

He emphasized that the role of the legislature in a young democracy like Nigeria is often misconstrued, hence, it is necessary for the National Assembly to work towards positively influencing the lives of all Nigerians through its powers of lawmaking, oversight and advocacy.

"The President of the Senate is just first amongst equals.

"However, what always motivates me is that drive to leave this institution better than we met it.

"I always like to leave a place stronger than I met it, and more capable to deliver on its constitutional role and functions than how it was before I got there.

"The difference between democracy and dictatorship is parliament. This is why I tell people that it is not about who the Senate President, the President, or the Chief Justice of Nigeria is, we must always work to strengthen all our institutions.

"For example, in four years, I'm gone. Somebody else will be there, but the institution will always remain.

"If you have weak parliament that is not effectively able to champion the needs of the people, you will have a weak democracy," he said.

Saraki said that due to myopic, selfish interest, some people do not see the need to protect such institutions as the Senate.

He said that when Nigeria decided to opt for a presidential system of governance, it was based on the fact that there must be checks and balances. He added that when such safeguards are in place, the nation's democracy would be strengthened.

Saraki also emphasized that the 8th Senate will continue to remain committed to people-centered governance.

"Moving forward, we will continue to target laws and interventions that will have direct benefits to all Nigerians.

"We have started this with our economic priority bills, and we can see the impact with the uptick in banks now lending to more MSMEs.

"However we will not stop here.

"With the slight improvement in our economy, it now behoves on all of us, the executive and the legislature, to work towards ensuring that these improvements translate directly to the pockets of Nigerians and the rising cost of living across the country. We have a lot of work ahead of us," he said.