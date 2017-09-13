Nigeria: I Don't Pick Games to Play for Nigeria - Victor Moses

Chelsea star Victor Moses has dismissed suggestions he picks and chooses the games he plays for Nigeria, insisting he always wants to be fit before appearing for his country.

Moses, 26, made his Nigeria debut in 2012 when he changed his international allegiance after representing England at various age-grade levels.

He has since won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations for Nigeria and featured at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Moses played a key role in the draw and victory in back-to-back matches over Cameroon this month that moved Nigeria closer to qualification for next year's World Cup in Russia.

But the Chelsea wing-back said he was disappointed by the insinuations that he does not always want to play for his country.

"Yes, everyone says that I select games. I have heard it myself," he told Nigerian radio.

"But it is what it is. I never run away from challenges. I love to play football, why would I run away from playing football? That is what we are meant to do," he said.

"But people keep saying that I choose games for Nigeria... But I need to clear the air now, that is not true.

"If I have got an injury, I have got an injury. Whenever I want to play for Nigeria, I must be 100 percent, I want to give everything. But if I have got an injury, I don't want to force myself because I am going to look stupid on the pitch."